Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1,360.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

