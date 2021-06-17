Standard Protocol Trading 25.7% Lower This Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $330,564.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00060027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00135832 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00180553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.00924206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,549.23 or 1.00128705 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

