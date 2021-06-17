Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Capstead Mortgage’s earnings. Capstead Mortgage reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capstead Mortgage.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,842,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $5,657,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,204,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,410,000 after purchasing an additional 722,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 437,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 152,480 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. 755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,303. The company has a market capitalization of $647.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.53. Capstead Mortgage has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

