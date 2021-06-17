Scry.info (DDD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $92,648.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $92,648.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00061218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.24 or 0.00761666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00083503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042001 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

