BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BRP Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in BRP Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. 498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,681. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

