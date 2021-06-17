Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. 713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,575. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $384.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 205,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

