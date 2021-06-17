Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Cintas were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

CTAS traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $356.02. 169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $254.07 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

