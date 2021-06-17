British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.99. 16,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

