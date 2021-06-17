Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $102,777,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,988 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $66,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after buying an additional 231,398 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

HOG stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,857. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

