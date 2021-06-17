Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,411 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.26. 9,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,692. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

