Bank of Hawaii Has $1.21 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 351,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $34.23. 11,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,059,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.