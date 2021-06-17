Insider Selling: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) CFO Sells 171,083 Shares of Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29.

Shares of CLNE stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 42,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,540,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLNE. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 740,066 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $155,000. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

