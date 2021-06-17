Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5,885.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lear were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lear by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Lear by 12.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,832,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.34. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

