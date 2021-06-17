Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.64% of Zimmer Biomet worth $545,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $158.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

