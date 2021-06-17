Headinvest LLC Sells 82 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.93 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

