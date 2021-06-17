Cerity Partners LLC Sells 310 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $383.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $386.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

