Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $154,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of DexCom by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $403.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,317 shares of company stock valued at $20,044,335. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.35.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

