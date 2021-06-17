Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Update

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 944,700 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the May 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.96. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.60.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 57,362 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 195,789 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

