MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the May 13th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 378,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $90.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.13. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 168,037 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 286,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

