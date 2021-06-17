The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 980.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $190.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

