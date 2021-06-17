Concord Wealth Partners Has $224,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 600.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

AMAT stock opened at $136.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.16. The company has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.