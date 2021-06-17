MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.78 million.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. MaxLinear has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $44.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.13.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,592 shares of company stock worth $6,448,000 over the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

