Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $15,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

ALL opened at $130.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

