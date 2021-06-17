Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 145,319 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 196.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145,319 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty stock opened at $70.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

