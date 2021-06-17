Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke Sells 190 Shares

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 190 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $11,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William P. Mr. Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 411 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $22,641.99.

On Wednesday, May 19th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 238 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $13,135.22.

On Monday, May 17th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 219 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $12,257.43.

NYSE:HAE opened at $58.71 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,581,000 after purchasing an additional 97,015 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Haemonetics by 12.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,420,000 after buying an additional 117,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Haemonetics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,957,000 after buying an additional 78,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

