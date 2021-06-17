Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $37.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $24,602,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

