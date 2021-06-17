DEXA COIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $529,441.00 (DEXA)

DEXA COIN (CURRENCY:DEXA) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. DEXA COIN has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and $529,441.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEXA COIN has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One DEXA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00059850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00141168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00179848 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.32 or 0.00930992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,809.39 or 0.99998235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002952 BTC.

DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. DEXA COIN’s official website is dexacoin.net . DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXA COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

