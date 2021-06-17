$36.58 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report sales of $36.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.17 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $35.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $139.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.09 million to $142.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $134.67 million, with estimates ranging from $126.48 million to $148.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPLP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $392,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $13.45 on Monday. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $255.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.