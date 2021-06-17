-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 820,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,033,000 and sold 82,144 shares valued at $2,867,603. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

ASAN stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of -33.45.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.