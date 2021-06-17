Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $339,332.98 and $729.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

