Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 303.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.10. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

