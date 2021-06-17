Ethic Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Kaspick LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.44.

NYSE:AMP opened at $253.99 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.79 and a 1 year high of $269.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of -576.37 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

