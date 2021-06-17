-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.42). Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings of ($3.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($3.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.92) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MSGS stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

