Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $46,351,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,942,000 after buying an additional 95,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $369.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $377.01.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

