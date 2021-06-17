Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,816,000 after acquiring an additional 458,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 300,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.49. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

