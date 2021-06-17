Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $89,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 76.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $174.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.61. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.14 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

