Haverford Trust Co. Has $241,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,284,000 after purchasing an additional 84,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,240 shares of company stock valued at $86,710,487. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

NYSE DLR opened at $157.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.28. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

