Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 235,435 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

