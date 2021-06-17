Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 132.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 908,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,734 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $47,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 2.62.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,643,287 shares of company stock worth $141,375,559 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.