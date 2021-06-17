Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 308.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

NYSE BABA opened at $209.32 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $566.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

