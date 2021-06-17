Paula Green Sells 14,161 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green sold 14,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $1,612,088.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 21st, Paula Green sold 490 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $48,333.60.
- On Monday, April 26th, Paula Green sold 264 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40.
Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.14. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,545 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,735 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after purchasing an additional 555,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,145,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
