Paula Green Sells 14,161 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green sold 14,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $1,612,088.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Paula Green sold 490 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $48,333.60.

On Monday, April 26th, Paula Green sold 264 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.14. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,545 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,735 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after purchasing an additional 555,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,145,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.