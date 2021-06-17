Ethic Inc. Purchases 5,164 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 450,282 shares of company stock worth $35,768,083 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

