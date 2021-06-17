5,658 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Bought by Quantitative Value Technologies LLC

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

