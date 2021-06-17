Ethic Inc. Increases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $951,586,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,303,000 after buying an additional 732,415 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $51,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

SRE opened at $141.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.18. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

