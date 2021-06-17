Ethic Inc. Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 620,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

ROK opened at $283.13 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.02 and a 12-month high of $285.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.56.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

