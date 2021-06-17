iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 98,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.37. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

