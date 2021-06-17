STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.400-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $198.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $216.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.33.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

