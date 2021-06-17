Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of The Manitowoc Call Options (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,019 call options on the company. This is an increase of 491% compared to the typical volume of 511 call options.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08. The Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $843.71 million, a PE ratio of -57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

