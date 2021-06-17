Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200–0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $681 million-684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.57 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.070–0.050 EPS.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $232.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.41. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $314,358.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,076.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,970 shares of company stock worth $31,031,827. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

