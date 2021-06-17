Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $268,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

